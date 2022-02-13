Aaj Ka Panchang, February 13, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

Aaj Ka Panchang, February 13, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday or Ravivar will mark the Dwadashi Tithi in the Magha month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the occasion of Kumbha Sankranti. According to Hindu Vedic astrology Kumbha Sankranti marks the beginning of the eleventh month in Hindu Solar Calendar. All twelve Sankrantis in the year are highly auspicious for activities related to donation and charity.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 13

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:01 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:10 PM. The moon will rise on Sunday at 03:01 PM while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 05:33 AM on February 14, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 13

The Dwadashi tithi will be in effect upto 06:42 PM on Sunday after which the

Trayodashi tithi will come into effect. The Ardra nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 09:28 AM on Sunday after which it will move to Punarvasu nakshatra. According to Panchang the Moon will be in Mithuna Rashi upto 05:19 AM on February 14 after which it will move to Karka Rashi. The Sun will be in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 13

According to Panchang, the auspicious Tri Pushkara Yoga will be effective from 09:28 AM to 06:42 PM. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:18 AM and remain so till 06:10 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 05:59 PM and prevail till 06:23 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:27 PM to 03:11 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 06:10 PM and remain so till 07:27 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 13

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam from 04:46 PM to 06:10 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 12:35 PM to 01:59 PM while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 03:23 PM to 04:46 PM, according to Panchang. The Varjyam muhurat will be in effect from 10:40 PM to 12:26 AM on February 14.

