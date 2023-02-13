Aaj Ka Panchang, February 13: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat and Other Details For Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 13, 2023: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Saptami Tithi and Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing four religious festivals - Shabari Jayanti, Kumbha Sankranti, Kalashtami and Masik Krishna Janmashtami on this day. To overcome any obstacles coming to your way throughout, check the tithi, auspicious and unauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 13

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:02 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:9 PM. It is assumed that the moon will rise at 1:11 AM on February 14 and the timing for the moon to set is likely to be at 11:12 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 13

The Saptami Tithi will be in effect up to 9:45 AM on February 13 and later the Ashtami Tithi will take place. The Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect till 2:36 AM on February 14, after that Anuradha Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign will be observed in the Tula up to 8:37 PM and then will take place in Vrishchika Rashi. The sun sign will be seen in the Makara Rashi at 9:57 AM and after that will occur in the Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 13

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:18 AM to 6:10 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:13 PM and 12:58 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:07 PM to 6:33 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:27 PM to 3:11 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat timings will take place from 6:09 PM to 7:27 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 13

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam are from 8:25 AM to 9:48 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 1:59 PM and 3:22 PM. The Dur Muhurtam will prevail from 12:58 PM to 1:42 PM, and then after between 3:11 PM and 3:56 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will occur from 11:12 AM to 12:35 PM while the Baana Muhurat will be in effect from Agni up to 9:57 AM.

