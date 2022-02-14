Aaj Ka Panchang, February 14, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

The Panchang for Monday or Somwar will mark the Trayodashi Tithi in the Magha month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. People can keep Pradosh fast or Pradosh on the day to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. The fast is observed from sunrise till sunset and people can break it after worshipping Lord Shiva in the evening.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on February 14

On February 15, the sun is expected to rise at 7.01 am and set at 6.10 pm. As per the panchang, people will be able to see the moon rise at 3.57 pm. Similarly, the moon will set at 6.17 am on February 15.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for February 14

According to the panchang, Trayodashi tithi will begin at 6.42 pm on February 13. It will end at 8.28 pm on Monday after which Chaturdashi tithi will come into effect. On Monday, the moon will be in the Karka Rashi and the sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for February 14

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 5.18 am to 6.09 am. Abhijit Muharat will begin at 12.13 pm and will end at 12.58 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 5.59 pm to 6.23 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.27 pm to 3.12 pm. If you are planning to do any important work, then you can do it in any of the shubh muharats.

Ashubh Muhurat for February 14

Some timings are not appropriate to start any work or do any good work. As per the Panchang, Rahu Kaal will be from 8.24 am to 9.48 am whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 1.59 pm to 3.23 pm on Monday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 11:12 am to 12:35 pm. Dur Muharat will fall twice in the day from 12:58 pm to 01:42 pm and from 03:12 pm to 03:56 pm.

