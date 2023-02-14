Aaj Ka Panchang, February 14: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 14: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Ashtami and the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be celebrating a religious festival Janaki Jayanti on this day. Read the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day that can be utilised to forecast how your day will unfold. This will also assist you in avoiding any problems during your fresh beginning.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 14

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:01 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:10 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 2:17 AM on February 15 and the moonset is likely to occur at 11:53 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 14

The Ashtami Tithi will be in effect up to 9:04 AM and later the Navami Tithi will take place. The Anuradha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 2:02 AM on February 15, after that Jyeshtha Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 14

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:18 AM to 6:09 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:13 PM and 12:58 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:08 PM to 6:34 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:27 PM to 3:12 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat timings will take place from 6:10 PM to 7:27 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 14

The ashubh timings for the Rahu Kalam last from 3:23 PM to 4:47 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 12:35 PM and 1:59 PM. The Dur Muhurtam will prevail from 9:15 AM to 9:59 AM and then occurs between 11:18 PM and 12:09 AM on February 15. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective from 9:48 AM to 11:12 AM while the Baana Muhurat takes place in Mrityu from 9:41 AM to full night.

