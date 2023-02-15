Aaj Ka Panchang, February 15: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 15: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Navami, Dashami, and Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the lunar month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing a religious festival Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on this day.

Read to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day, in order to overcome obstacles coming your way and anticipate how your day will be throughout.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 15

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:00 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:11 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise is stated as 3:25 AM on February 16 and the timing for the Moon to set is assumed as 12:41 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 15

The Navami Tithi will be in effect up to 7:39 AM, then the Dashami Tithi will likely be in effect up to 5:32 AM on February 16 and later the Ekadashi Tithi will take place. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:46 AM on February 16, after that Mula Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi up to 12:46 AM on February 16, after that, it will be observed in the Dhanu Rashi. On the other hand, the Sun will be seen in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 15

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:17 AM to 6:09 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:08 PM to 6:34 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:27 PM to 3:12 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 6:11 PM to 7:28 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 15

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 12:35 PM to 1:59 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 11:12 AM and 12:35 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will occur from 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 8:24 AM to 9:48 AM.

Read all the Latest News here