AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 16: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Ekadashi and the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing the religious festival Vijaya Ekadashi on this day. Check the tithi and timings, as well as the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to predict how it will unfold for you today.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 16

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:59 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:12 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 4:30 AM on February 17 and the timing for the Moon to set is assumed at 1:39 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 16

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect up to 2:49 AM on February 17 and after that, the Dwadashi Tithi will take place. The Mula Nakshatra will be in effect till 10:53 PM, after that Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will take place. The Moon sign is expected to appear in Dhanu Rashi whereas the Sun is likely to be seen in the Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 16

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 5:17 AM and 6:08 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be valid from 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 6:09 PM and 6:35 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:27 PM to 3:12 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be observed from 6:12 PM to 7:28 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 16

The inauspicious timings predicted by Panchang for the Rahu Kalam will occur from 1:59 PM to 3:24 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 9:57 AM and 11:11 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will take place from 10:43 AM to 11:28 AM and then will take place between 3:12 PM and 3:57 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 6:59 AM to 8:23 AM while the Baana muhurat will be in effect up to 9:11 AM.

