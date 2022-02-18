Aaj Ka Panchang, February 18, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

Aaj Ka Panchang, February 18, 2022: The Panchang for Friday or Shukrawar will mark the Tritiya Tithi in the Phalguna month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. People can keep Shukrawar fast on the day to seek the blessings of Mata Lakshmi. The fast is observed from sunrise till sunset and people can break it after worshipping Mata Lakshmi in the evening.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on February 18

On February 18, the sun is expected to rise at 06.57 am and set at 6.13 pm. As per the panchang, the expected timing of moonrise at 7.51 pm. The moon will set at 08.07 am on February 19.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for February 18

According to the panchang, Dwitiya tithi will begin at 10.41 pm on February 17. It will end at 10.29 pm on Friday after which Tritiya tithi will come in effect. On February 18, the moon will be in the Simha Rashi till 10.46 pm and sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for February 18

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 5.15 am to 6.06 am. Abhijit Muharat which will begin at 12.13 pm and will end at 12.58 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.02 pm to 06.26 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.28 pm to 3.13 pm. If you are planning to do any important work, then you can do it in looking the timings of the shubh muharats.

Ashubh Muhurat for February 18

It is believed some timings are not appropriate to start any work or procide with any good work. As per the Panchang, Rahu Kaal will be from 11.11 am to 12.35 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 08.22 pm to 09.46 pm on Friday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 03.24 pm to 04.49 pm. Dur Muharat will fall twice in the day from 09.12 pam to 9.57 am and from 12.58 pm to 01.43 pm.

