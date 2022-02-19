Aaj Ka Panchang, February 19, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

The Panchang for Saturday or Shanivar will mark the Tritiya Tithi in the Phalguna month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also be overshadowed by the inauspicious Bhadra Muhurat. According to Vedic astrology, auspicious works are put on hold during the Bhadra muhurat. It is only on rare and specific occasions that Bhadra has proved to be beneficial.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 19

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 06:56 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:14 PM. The moon will rise on Saturday at 08:50 PM while the moonset is predicted to take place at 08:39 AM on February 19, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 19

The Tritiya tithi will be in effect upto 09:56 PM on Saturday after which the

Chaturthi tithi will come into effect. The Uttara Phalguni nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 04:52 PM on Saturday after which it will move to Hasta nakshatra. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Kanya Rashi, while the Sun will be in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 19

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM, this Saturday. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:14 AM and remain so till 06:05 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:03 PM and prevail till 06:27 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 06:14 PM and remain so till 07:30 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 19

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Bhadra to prevail from 10:15 AM to 09:56 PM. The Rahu Kalam muhurat will be in effect from 09:46 AM to 11:10 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 02:00 PM to 03:25 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 06:56 AM to 08:21 AM, according to Panchang. The Vidaal Yoga will come into effect at 06:56 AM and remain so till 04:52 PM.

