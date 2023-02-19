Aaj Ka Panchang, February 19: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 19: According to the Hindu calendar for the month of Magha, this Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Shashthi Tithi and the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. Krishna Shashthi and Saptami are included in good muhurat dates since they are seen to be ideal for auspicious activities. In accordance with Drik Panchang, Yashoda Jayanti will be observed by Hindus. Look at the tithi, the auspicious and inauspicious timings for the day to prevent any hurdles during the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 19

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:56 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:14 PM. The moonrise will be at 8:50 PM and the moonset will be at 8:39 AM on February 20.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 19

The Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect up to 4:18 PM and later the Amavasya Tithi will take place. The Shravana Nakshatra will be in effect till 2:44 PM, after that Dhanishtha Nakshatra will take place. The Moon will be placed in the Makara Rashi up to 1:14 AM on February 20, after that it will be seen in Kumbha Rashi. The sun will be seen in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 19

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 5:15 AM to 6:06 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:13 PM and 12:58 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:11 PM to 6:37 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:28 PM to 3:13 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat timings will take place between 6:14 PM and 7:30 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 19

The inauspicious timings or Ashubh Muhurat for the Rahu Kalam is from 4:49 PM to 6:14 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 3:24 PM and 4:49 PM. The Dur Muhuat will occur from 4:44 PM to 5:29 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective from 12:35 PM to 2:00 PM while the Baana Muhurat will be in Chora from 8:30 AM to full night.

Read all the Latest News here