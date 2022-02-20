Aaj Ka Panchang, February 20, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

Aaj Ka Panchang, February 20, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday or Ravivar will mark the Chaturthi Tithi in the Phalguna month, which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will be observed as the auspicious Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi. People worship one of the 32 avatars of Lord Ganesha on this day. There is also a ritual of keeping fast on the day and recite the vrat katha to break the fast.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on February 20

According to Panchang, the sun will rise at 06.55 am and set at 06.15 pm on February 20. The predicted timing of moon rise is 09.50 pm. The moon is expected to set at 09.11 am on February 21.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for February 20

Chaturthi tithi will begin at 09.57 pm on February 19 and will remain till 09.05 pm on Sunday. After 09.05 pm Panchami tithi will come into effect. On February 20, the moon will be in the Kanya Rashi till 04.31 am of February 21. The sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for February 20

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 5.14 am to 6.05 am. Abhijit Muharat will begin at 12.12 pm and will end at 12.58 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.03 pm to 06.27 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.28 pm to 3.14 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for February 20

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 04.50 pm and will end at 06.15 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 03.25 pm to 04.50 pm on Sunday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 12.35 pm to 02.00 pm. Dur Muharat will fall from 04.44 pm to 05.29 pm.

