Aaj Ka Panchang, February 21, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

Aaj Ka Panchang, February 21, 2022: The Panchang for Monday, or Somwara predicts that the tithi will be Panchami on February 21, in the Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month. No auspicious festival or fast will be observed today, however, if you have an event or special occasion planned for today, note down timings of auspicious muhurats.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 21

According to Panchang, the sunrise will take place at 06:54 AM, and the sunset is predicted to be 06:15 PM. The moon will rise on Saturday at 10:51 PM while the moonset is predicted to take place by 9:43 AM on February 21.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 21

The Panchami tithi will be effective upto 07:57 PM on February 21, later the Shashthi tithi will take over. The nakshatra will be Chitra today, upto 4:17 pm. For the remaining hours, Swati nakshatra will be in place. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Tula Rashi, and the Sun will be in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 21

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:12 PM to 12:57 PM, this Monday. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:13 AM and will remain effective at 06:03 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect at 06:04 PM and will conclude by 06:28 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are 06:15 PM to 07:31 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 21

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam between 08:19 AM to 09:44 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 11:09 AM to 12:34 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 02:00 PM to 03:25 PM, according to Panchang. The Varjyam muhurat will be effective between 09:43 PM and 11:17 PM, today.

