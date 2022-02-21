Horoscope Today, February 21, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Monday

Horoscope Today, February 21, 2022: Taureans will be in great health. Cancereans might travel for work. Leos will enjoy a great reputation. Virgos need to tread carefully with finances. Apart from these zodiacs, let’s find out what the stars have in store for the rest of the zodiac signs.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Avoid lending personal belongings to people for long-term

You can win a legal matter, in all probability, today. Try to spend quality time with your loved ones; and take care of children. Your work will get done smoothly. Refrain from making false promises and taking advice from others in business. Marital bliss is on the cards.

Seek blessings from your rashi lord Mars that rules the day. Note down lucky alphabets A, L, E; and lucky numbers 1, 8. It is best to wear red to attract good luck.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Seek advice of wise men

You might get benefitted if you start new research-oriented work. Don’t hesitate to take suggestions from experienced people. Stay calm and composed. Your health will be fine. Employment for unemployed people is on the cards. Do take care of your family members.

The alphabets that will prove lucky for you are Ba, Va, U. Opts for the color white before starting auspicious work. Your lucky numbers would be 2,7. Seek blessings of Venus as it is your ruling planet.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Avoid company of shady people

Your family relationships will get boosted. It is better not to multitask today. Opponents might try to harm. Keep a calm mind while working. Spending time daydreaming would prove futile. Use numbers 3, 6 as they will be extremely lucky for you.

Your rashi lord Mercury will rule the day and you will remain committed to your family responsibilities. Opt for shades of yellow to attract good luck. Resort to alphabets Ka, Chha, Gha to make situations in your favor.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Gear up to take a significant work responsibility

You will find that the expenditure of an important project exceeds your estimated figure. Also, with the blessings of the Moon, your Rashi lord, there will be a boost in sales in business. It is advisable to be courteous towards people. Business meetings might need you to travel. Wear milky white to draw luck. Pick the number 4 to get favorable results. Your lucky alphabets are Da, Ha.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Attract good luck with lucky number 5

You will have an excellent day today. Reputation will increase in society. Salary of government employees will increase. A walk with children will prove very gratifying. Online business will prove fruitful. Siblings’ help could be needed.

Seek blessings from your rashi lord, the Sun and commence auspicious work. Choose clothes that are in a hue of golden color to boost luck.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Dialogues would be key to resolving issues, cordially

Refrain from spending too much or depending on others. You might not get jobs according to your qualifications. For students it is best to start new courses. Exercise and eat well to avoid ill health. Joint pain

Bank upon the blessings of Mercury, your ruling planet to help you sail through the day. Wear green to ensure good luck. Consider using these lucky alphabets Pa, Tha, Na to commence important work. Choose lucky numbers 3, 8 to attract things in your favor.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Consider using lucky numbers 2, 7

Your attempt to modify work style will prove beneficial. Marital bliss is on the cards. Those that are in the media will get recognition. Your helpful nature will be appreciated. There might be some decisions taken related to family business. Include the color white for good luck.

With the blessings of your rashi lord Venus, you might get job offers from reputed firms. Turn to the lucky alphabets Ra, Ta as they promise good luck.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Stay away from making investments without research

Work hard but don’t expect immediate results out of that work. Being on good terms with in-laws will be helpful. It is advisable to observe situations thoroughly before reacting. Avoid spicy, stale food. Meditate and exercise to ensure overall health.

With Mars your rashi lord’s blessings, you must remain calm and reason out inferiority complex. You might want to wear clothes in shades of red to draw good luck. Make a note of the numbers 1, 8; and alphabets Na, Ya as these will prove very lucky for you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Overall a pleasant atmosphere at home

Emotional support of loved ones will bring you immense joy. You may decide to start something new today in terms of work. Chances of getting big orders cannot be ruled out for the ones associated in business. Business trip might be on the cards.

By resorting to numbers 9, 12, you will find luck factoring you. Trust the blessings of your ruling planet Jupiter to protect you today. Wear shades of yellow to attract good luck. Remember to include lucky alphabets Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha as they will fetch good luck.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Pick lucky alphabets Kha, Ja for any auspicious work

Finances look great. Business of retail traders will get boosted. Don’t get disappointed if people express disagreement. It is advisable to stay away from extramarital activities. With Saturn, your rashi lord’s blessings, you might start using new technology. You will find people learning from you and praising you at the workplace. Use cyan shades to draw good luck.

Resort to the lucky numbers 10, 11 to ensure a favorable situation.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Overall a very fruitful day for Aquarians

Disturbances at the workplace will be removed. Monetary gains cannot be ruled out. Big opportunities for children are on the cards. It’s advisable to not criticize others. You will experience favorable situations at work.

Opt lucky numbers 10, 11 as they will help you to get desired results. Seek blessings of your ruling planet, Saturn to make things favorable. It will be beneficial if you choose Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh as your lucky alphabets. Opt for colors in shades of cyan to attract good luck.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You might feel low and disturbed at the workplace

Refrain from negative thoughts or confrontations. It is best to buy things only after doing a thorough background check. Don’t allow yourself to be swayed by what people say. You might feel low and disturbed at the workplace today; but don’t make any decisions in haste. With your ruling planet, Jupiter’s blessings, try to remain calm. Numbers 9, 12 will prove lucky for you while doing any new work. Alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha will help you to attract good luck.

