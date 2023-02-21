AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 21: The Panchang, for this Tuesday, will mark the Pratipada, Dwitiya, and the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be celebrating three religious festivals - Phulera Dooj, Ramakrishna Jayanti, and Chandra Darshana on this day. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome all the obstacles coming your way.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 21

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:55 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:15 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 7:46 AM and the moonset is likely to occur at 7:32 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 21

The Pratipada Tithi will be in effect up to 9:04 AM, the Dwitiya Tithi will occur up to 5:57 AM on February 22 and later the Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 9:00 AM, and Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra up to 06:38 AM on February 22, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Kumbha and Meena Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 21

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:13 AM to 6:04 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:12 PM and 12:58 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:13 PM to 6:38 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:28 PM to 3:14 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 6:15 PM to 7:31 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 21

The ashubh timings for the Rahu Kalam last from 3:25 PM to 4:50 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 12:35 PM and 2:00 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will prevail from 9:11 AM to 9:56 AM and then occurs between 11:19 PM and 12:09 AM on February 22. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 9:45 AM to 11:10 AM while the Baana muhurat takes place in Roga from 8:05 AM to full night.

