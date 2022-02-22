Aaj Ka Panchang, February 22, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

Aaj Ka Panchang, February 22, 2022: On February 21, Tuesday or Mangalwara, the tithi will be Shashti in the Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month. Yashoda Jayanti will be observed today. As per the North Indian Lunar Calendar, it is observed in Phalguna month. But according to the Amanta Lunar Calendar, which is followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Southern States, Yashoda Jayanti falls in Magha month. The Jayanti will be observed during the Shashti tithi timings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 22

According to Panchang, the sunrise will take place at 06:53 AM, while the sunset is predicted to take place at 06:15 PM. The moon will rise on Tuesday at 11:55 PM and the moonset is predicted to take place by 10:18 AM on February 22.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 22

The Shashthi tithi will be effective upto 06:34 PM. For the remaining hours, the Saptami tithi will prevail. The nakshatra will be Swati till 3:36pm, following which the Vishakha nakshatra will take over. According to the Panchang, the Moon will be in Tula Rashi, and the Sun will sit in the Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 22

According to Panchang, the Ravi Yoga will prevail between 03:36 PM and 06:52 AM, Feb 23. While the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:12 PM to 12:57 PM, the Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:12 AM and it will remain effective till 06:02 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will prevail between 06:04 PM and 06:28 PM, and the Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:28 PM to 03:14 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 22

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam between 03:25 PM and 04:50 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat is stated to be effective between 09:44 AM and 11:09 AM, and the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 12:34 PM to 02:00 PM. The Varjyam muhurat, as per Panchang will be effective between 08:59 PM and 10:31 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.