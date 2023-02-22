Aaj Ka Panchang, February 22: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 22: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Tritiya and the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. Shukla Tritiya is regarded as the most auspicious time of the year. Therefore, it is considered as good muhurat timing. On the other hand, being a Rikta Tithi, Shukla Chaturthi is not considered favourable for any auspicious activities.

Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome all the obstacles coming throughout and predict how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 22

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:54 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:16 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 8:21 AM and the timing for the Moon to set is assumed at 8:38 PM on February 22.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 22

The Tritiya Tithi will be in effect up to 3:24 AM on February 23 and after that, the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect till 4:50 AM, after that Reavti Nakshatra will take place. The Moon sign is expected to appear in Meena Rashi whereas the Sun is likely to be seen in the Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 22

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 5:13 AM and 6:03 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 6:13 PM and 6:39 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:29 PM to 3:14 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be observed from 6:16 PM to 7:32 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 22

The inauspicious timings predicted by Panchang for the Rahu Kalam occur from 12:35 PM to 2:00 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 11:10 AM and 12:35 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will take place from 12:12 PM to 12:58 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 8:19 AM to 9:44 AM while the Baana muhurat will be in effect up to 7:54 AM.

