Aaj Ka Panchang, February 24, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

Aaj Ka Panchang, February 24, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday or Guruwar will mark the Ashtami Tithi in the Phalguna month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the occasion of Janaki Jayanti. Also known as Sita Ashtami, this occasion is considered very fruitful by the Hindu devotees. Praying to Goddess Sita on this day is believed to provide happiness and blessings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 24

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 06:52 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:17 PM. The moon will rise at 02:09 AM, on February 25, while the moonset is predicted to take place at 11:43 AM on February 24, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 24

The Ashtami tithi will be in effect upto 03:03 PM on Thursday after which the Navami tithi will come into effect. The Anuradha nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 01:31 PM on Thursday after which it will move to Jyeshtha nakshatra. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi, while the Sun will be in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 24

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:12 PM to 12:57 PM, this Thursday. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:11 AM and remain so till 06:01 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:06 PM and prevail till 06:30 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM, while the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga muhurat will be prevailing from 06:52 AM to 01:31 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 24

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Bhadra to prevail from 10:15 AM to 09:56 PM. The Rahu Kalam muhurat will be in effect from 02:00 PM to 03:26 PM. Timings for Aadal yoga muhurat are from 06:52 AM to 01:31 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 06:52 AM to 08:17 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 09:43 AM to 11:09 AM, according to Panchang.

