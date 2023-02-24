CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Aaj Ka Panchang, February 24: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 05:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, February 24: The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:52 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:17 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, February 24: According to Drik Panchang, the most auspicious activities are thought to be best during Shukla Panchami whereas some tasks are considered to be normal during Shukla Shashthi

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 24: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Panchami and the Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, the most auspicious activities are thought to be best during Shukla Panchami whereas some tasks are considered to be normal during Shukla Shashthi. As a result, both the Tithis are part of Shubh Muhurat timings.

Read the tithi, timings, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day given below if you want to overcome difficulties coming your way and know how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 24

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:52 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:17 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 9:27 AM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 10:44 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 24

The Panchami Tithi will be in effect up to 12:31 AM on February 25 and later the Shashthi Tithi will take place. The Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect up to 3:27 AM on the next day, after that Bharani Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Mesha Rashi while the sun will be seen in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 24

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:11 AM to 6:01 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:12 PM and 12:57 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:15 PM to 6:40 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:29 PM to 3:14 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 6:17 PM to 7:33 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 24

The ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam lies between 11:19 AM and 12:35 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 8:17 AM and 9:43 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will be observed from 9:09 AM to 9:55 AM, and then from 12:57 PM to 1:43 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 3:26 PM to 4:52 PM.

first published:February 24, 2023, 05:05 IST
last updated:February 24, 2023, 05:05 IST
