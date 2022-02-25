Aaj Ka Panchang, February 25, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Ramdas Navami

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 25, 2022: The Panchang for Friday or Shukravar will mark the Navami Tithi in the Phalguna month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will be observed as the auspicious Sri Ramdas Navami. People worship Saint Ramdas by decorating the Sajjangarh Fort and keeping fast from sunrise to sunset on the day of Sri Ramdas Navami.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on February 25

According to Panchang, the sun will rise at 06.51 am and set at 06.18 pm on February 25. The predicted timing of moon rise is 03.15 am on February 26. The moon is expected to set at 12.35 pm on February 26.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for February 25

Navami tithi will begin at 03.04 pm on February 24 and will remain till 12.57 pm on Friday. After 12.57 pm Dashami tithi will come in effect. On February 25, the moon will be in the Vrishchika Rashi till 12.07 pm of February 25 and in Dhanu Rashi for the whole day. The sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for February 25

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 5.10 am to 6.00 am. Abhijit Muharat which will begin at 12.11 pm and will end at 12.57 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.07 pm to 06.31 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.29 pm to 3.15 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for February 25

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 11.08 am and will end at 12.34 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 08.16 am to 09.42 am on Friday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 03.26 pm to 04.52 pm. Dur Muharat will fall from 09.08 pm to 09.54 pm and from 12.57 pm to 01.43 pm

