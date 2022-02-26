Aaj Ka Panchang, February 26, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 26, 2022: The Panchang for Saturday or Shanivar will mark the Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Phalguna month till 10.39 am after which Ekadashi tithi will come in effect. The day will be observed as the auspicious Vijaya Ekadashi. However, the fast of Vijaya Ekadashi will be kept on February 27.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on February 26

According to Panchang, the sun is expected to rise at 06.50 am on February 26. The sunset timings are predicted to be 06.19 pm. The moon will rise at 04.17 am on February 27 and is expected to set at 01.35 pm on the same day.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for February 26

Dashami tithi will begin at 12.58 pm on February 25 and will remain till 10.38 am on Saturday. On Saturday, after 10.38 am Ekadashi tithi will come in effect. On February 26, the moon will be in the Dhanu Rashi. The sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for February 26

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 5.09 am to 05.59 am. Abhijit Muharat which will begin at 12.11 pm and will end at 12.57 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.07 pm to 06.31 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.29 pm to 3.15 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for February 26

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 09.42 am and will end at 11.08 am whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 06.50 am to 08.16 am on Saturday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 02.00 pm to 03.26 pm. Dur Muharat will be longer on Saturday. It will be from 06.50 am to 08.21 am.

