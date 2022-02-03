Aaj Ka Panchang, February 3, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

Aaj Ka Panchang, February 3, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday (Guruwara) will mark the Tritiya Tithi in the Magha month, in the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The Panchaka will be in effect today along with Ravi and Vidaal Yoga. It is advised that in case you have an auspicious activity planned for today, do not perform it during these timings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 3

According to DrikPanchang, the timing of sunrise is 7:0 AM, and the sunset will occur at 6:02 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 8:48 AM while the moonset is predicted at 8:21 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 3

The Tritiya tithi will prevail today, and it will conclude by 04:38 AM on February 04. The nakshatra will be Shatabhisha. It will conclude by 04:35 PM, following which the Purva Bhadrapada nakshatra will prevail. The Moon and Sun will continue to stay in Kumbha rashi and Makara rashi, respectively.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 3

The Ravi Yoga will commence on February 3 at 4:35 PM and it will conclude on February 4. The Brahma muhurat will also prevail today, between 05:23 AM and 06:15 AM. The Godhuli muhurat is from 05:51 PM to 06:15 PM, while the Amrit Kalam muhurat will be effective between 09:46 AM and 11:17 AM. Another auspicious timing of Sayahna Sandhya will take place from 06:02 PM to 07:20 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 3

The Panchaka will prevail the whole day. The Rahu Kalam will be effective between 01:56 PM and 03:18 PM, and the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will prevail from 09:51 AM to 11:13 AM. The Yamaganda Yoga will come into effect at 07:08 AM, and it will conclude by 08:30 AM. The timing for Vidaal Yoga is between 07:08 AM and 04:35 PM.

