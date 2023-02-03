Aaj Ka Panchang, February 3, 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 3, 2023: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Trayodashi and the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. Shukla Trayodashi is recommended for the majority of auspicious actions. Therefore, it is a part of good muhurat times. On the other hand, being a Rikta Tithi, Shukla Chaturdashi is not favourable for auspicious activities. As a result, it is not included in good muhurat timings.

If you want to avoid obstacles coming your way throughout the day, check the tithi, auspicious and unauspicious timings given below:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 3

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:08 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:02 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 3:49 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 6:23 AM on February 4.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 3

The Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect up to 6:57 PM and later the Chaturdashi Tithi will take place. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect up to a full night, after that Taitila Nakshatra will take place till 6:57 PM, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Mithuna Rashi up to 2:32 AM on February 4 then it will take place in Karka Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 3

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:23 AM to 6:16 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:12 PM and 12:55 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 5:59 PM to 6:25 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:24 PM to 3:07 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 6:02 PM to 7:20 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 3

The ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam lies between 11:13 AM and 12:35 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 8:30 AM and 9:52 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will be observed from 9:19 AM to 10:03 AM, and then from 12:57 PM to 01:40 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 3:18 PM to 4:40 PM.

