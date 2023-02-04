Aaj Ka Panchang, February 4, 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 4, 2023: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha and Purnima as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. Shukla Chaturdashi is a Rikta Tithi, which means that it is not a favourable time for auspicious activities. As a result, it is not included in good muhurat timings. On the other hand, Shukla Purnima is considered normal for auspicious events. If you want to avoid obstacles coming your way throughout the day, check the tithi, auspicious and unauspicious timings given below:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 4

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:08 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:02 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 4:44 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 7:03 AM on February 5.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 4

According to Drik Panchag, the Chaturdashii Tithi will be in effect up to 9:29 PM and later the Purnima Tithi will take place. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect up to 9:16 AM, after that Pushya Nakshatra will take place till 12;13 PM. The moon will be placed in the Karka Rashi on February 4 whereas the sun will be seen in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 4

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:23 AM to 6:15 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:13 PM and 12:57 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:00 PM to 6:26 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:24 PM to 3:08 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 6:02 PM to 7:21 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 4

The inauspicious timings or ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam lies between 9:51 AM to 11:13 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 7:08 AM and 8:30 AM. The Dur Muhurtam will be observed from 7:08 AM to 7:51 AM, and then from 7:51 AM to 8:35 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 1:57 PM to 3:19 PM.

