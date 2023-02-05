Aaj Ka Panchang, February 5: Check Out Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 5, 2023: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Purnima Tithi and Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing six religious festivals on this day including Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Lalita Jayanti, Magha Purnima, Thai Pusam, Magha Purnima Vrat, and Anvadhan.

If you want to avoid obstacles coming your way and foresee how your day will unfold, check the tithi, timings, and auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 5

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:07 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:58 PM. The time for the moon to rise on Sunday will be 5:40 PM. There will be no moonset.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 5

The Ashtami Tithi will be in effect up to 11:58 PM and later the Pratipada Tithi will take place. The Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:13 PM after that Ashlesha Nakshatra will take place. The Moon will be seen in Karka Rashi while the sun will appear in the Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 5

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 5:23 AM and 6:15 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be valid from 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 6:01 PM and 6:27 PM. According to Drik Panchang, the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:25 PM to 3:08 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be observed from 6:03 PM to 7:22 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 5

The Rahu Kalam muhurat lasts from 4:41 PM to 6:03 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 3:19 PM and 4:41 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will prevail between 4:36 PM and 5:20 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 12:35 PM to 1:57 PM while the Baana muhurat will be in effect Raja from 12:16 PM to full night

