Aaj Ka Panchang, February 7, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

Aaj Ka Panchang, February 7, 2022: Today, February 7 will mark Saptami tithi of the Magha month as per the Vikrama Samvata, the Hindu calendar. It will be Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase, and the day will be Somwara (Monday).

According to the Drikpanchang, the Shukla Paksha Saptami in Magha month is observed as Ratha Saptami or Magha Saptami. It is the day believed to be the birth of Surya, which is why the day is also known as Surya Jayanti. Narmada Jayanti also falls on this day. The day is very auspicious as it has the Ravi Yoga prevailing throughout the day. Also, Aadal, and Vidaal Yoga will be in effect.

Check out all the information related to the day here:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 7

According to Panchang, the sunset timing would be 06:05 PM. Now coming to the moonrise timing, it has been predicted to be at 10:56 PM. While the moonset is expected to be at 12:13 AM on February 8.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 7

The Saptami tithi will prevail upto 06.15 AM on February 8. and then will be followed by Ashtami. The Ashwini nakshatra will be in effect upto 06:59 PM after which Bharani nakshatra will take over. Today, the Moon will be in Mesha Rashi while the Sun will stay in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT/AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS FOR FEBRUARY 7

On February 7, 07:06 AM to 06:49 AM will mark the Ravi Yoga timings.

The Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM, while the Brahma muhurat timings for Monday are between 05:22 AM to 06:14 AM.

The Vijaya Muhurta will prevail from 02:25 PM to 03:09 PM.

The Godhuli muhurat will come into effect from 05:54 PM and it will prevail till 06:18 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect at 06:05 PM and it will last upto 07:23 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 7

According to the Panchang, the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will be from 08:28 AM to 09:51 AM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 11:13 AM to 12:35 AM. The Varjyam Yoga will be in effect from 02:41 PM to 04:24 PM and the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 01:58 PM to 03:20 PM. Bhadra will be in effect on February 8 between 06.15 AM to 07.05 PM.

