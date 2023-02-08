AAJ KA PANCHANG, 08 FEBRUARY, 2023: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Tritiya Tithi and Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the lunar month Magha. Krishna Tritiya is considered auspicious for most undertakings. Hence, it is included in the Good Muhurat times. On the other hand, Krishna Chaturthi is Rikta Tithi, it is not considered auspicious. As a result, it is not included in the Good Muhurat timings.

Read to understand the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day, in order to anticipate how your day will proceed.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 8

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:05 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:06 PM. The timing for the moon to rise is stated as 2:24 PM and the timing for the moon to set is assumed at 8:41 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 8

The Tritiya Tithi will be in effect up to 6:23 AM and later the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect till 8:15 PM, after that Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The Moon sign will be placed in the Simha Rashi till 2:49 AM on February 9 and then it is assumed to be in Kanya Rashi whereas the sun sign is said to be in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 8

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:21 AM to 6:13 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:03 PM to 6:29 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:26 PM to 3:10 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat timings will take place from 6:06 PM to 7:24 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 8

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 12:35 PM to 1:58 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 11:13 AM and 12:35 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will occur from 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 8:28 AM to 9:50 AM while the Baana muhurat will be in effect from Chora up to 11:21 AM.

