Aaj Ka Panchang, February 9, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Thursday
1-MIN READ

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, 09 February, 2023: The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:05 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:06 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, 09 February, 2023: According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing a religious festival Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi on this day

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 09 FEBRUARY, 2023: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing a religious festival Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi on this day. Check the tithi and timings, as well as the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to predict how the day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 9

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:05 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:06 PM. The timing for the moon to rise will be 9:18 PM and the timing for the moon to set is assumed at 9:09 AM on February 9.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 9

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect up to the full night. The Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect till 10:27 PM, after that Hasta Nakshatra will take place. The Moon sign is expected to appear in Kanya Rashi whereas the sun is likely to be seen in the Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 9

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 5:21 AM and 6:13 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be valid from 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 6:04 PM and 6:30 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:26 PM to 3:10 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be observed from 6:06 PM to 7:24 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 9

The inauspicious timings predicted by Panchang for the Rahu Kalam occur from 1:58 PM to 3:21 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 9:50 AM and 11:13 AM. The Dur Muhurtam will take place from 10:45 AM to 11:29 AM and then will lie between 3:10 PM and 3:54 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective from 7:05 AM to 8:27 AM while the Baana Muhurat will be in effect Roga from 11:03 AM to full night.

February 09, 2023, 05:00 IST
February 09, 2023, 05:00 IST
