Aaj Ka Panchang, January 06: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 06, 2023: This Friday will mark the Purnima or Puranmashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Pausha. Hindus will be observing Shakambhari Purnima, which is also celebrated as Shakambhari Jayanti. Along with this, devotees will be celebrating three more festivals - Arudura Darshan, Pausha Purnima Vrat, and Anvadhan. Check the auspicious and inauspicious times to ensure that any new work you do or any function you plan to organize does not face any obstacles during the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 06

The Sun will be rising at 7:14 AM and it will set at 5:38 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 4:59 PM and it will set on the next day January 07 at 7:31 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 06

As per the Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will be in effect till 4:37 AM on January 07. Thereafter, Pratipada will take place. The Ardra Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:14 AM. The Sun will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi whereas the Moon will be present in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 06

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:25 AM to 6:20 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 12:05 PM and 12:47 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 5:35 PM to 6:03 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:10 PM to 2:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 06

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are expected to be in effect from 11:08 AM to 12:26 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 8:32 AM and 9:50 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 3:02 PM to 4:20 PM. This Friday, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 9:19 AM to 10:00 AM, and then, from 12:47 PM to 1:28 PM.

