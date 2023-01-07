Aaj Ka Panchang, January 07: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 07, 2023: The Panchang for Saturday will begin with the month of Magha along with the Pratipada Tithi which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. According to Drik Panchang, today Hindus will be observing the Ishti event. Check out the auspicious and inauspicious details here, and plan your celebration or any new venture accordingly.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 07

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 7:14 am. The time for sunset is predicted to be 5:39 pm. The moon will rise on Saturday at 5:53 pm, while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 7:39 am.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 07

The Pratipada tithi will be in effect till 7:07 am on January 07 after which it will fall into Dwitiya tithi. The Puranvasu nakshatra will be effective up to 3:08 am on January 08 after which Pushya nakshatra will come into effect. The Moon will be in Mithuna Rashi up to 8:24 am and then will transfer into the Karka Rashi. The Sun will be in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 07

The Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:06 pm to 12:47 pm. The Brahma muhurat timings, according to Dirik Panchang are from 5:25 am to 6:20 am while the Godhuli muhurat will come into effect from 5:36 pm and prevail till 6: 03 pm. Amrit Kalam timings are from 12:27 am to 2:14 am, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat is from 5:39 pm to 7:00 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 07

Panchang predicts that Aadal muhurat will be in effect from 7:14 am to 3:08 am (January 08). The timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam is to come into effect from 9:50 am to 11:08 am. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 7:14 am to 8:38 am. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 1:45 pm to 3:00 pm, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be in effect from 7:14 am to 8:38 am.

