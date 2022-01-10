Aaj Ka Panchang, January 10, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 10, 2022: The Panchang for Monday or Shanivar will mark the Ashtami Tithi in the Pausha month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark Banada Ashtami or Banadashtami which is when the Shakambari Navratri begins on Paush Shukla Ashtami. The Shakambari Navratri ends on Paush Purnima. In the Hindu mythology Shakambhari is the incarnation of Devi Bhagwati. It is believed that Goddess Bhagwati incarnated as Shakambari to put an end to famine and severe food crisis on the planet.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 10

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:15 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 05:42 PM. The moon will rise on Monday at 12:27 AM, while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 01:27 AM, on January 11 according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 10

The Ashtami tithi will be in effect till 12:24 PM after which the Navami tithi will prevail. The Uttara Revati nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 08:50 AM on January 10 after which Ashwini nakshatra will come into effect. The Moon will be in Meena Rashi upto upto 08:50 AM after which it will move into Mesha Rashi. The Sun will continue its stay in the Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 10

According to Panchang, the Ravi Yoga will prevail on Monday from 08:50 AM to 07:15 AM, January 11. Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:08 PM to 12:50 PM. The Brahma muhurat timings for Monday according to Panchang are from 05:27 AM to 06:21 AM, while the Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 05:32 PM and prevail till 05:56 PM. Vijaya Muhurat will prevail from 02:13 PM to 02:55 PM while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect at 05:42 PM and remain so till 07:03 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 10

Panchang predicts that Ganda Mool will be in effect on Monday for the entire day. The timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam is predicted to come into effect from 08:34 AM to 09:52 AM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 12:50 PM to 01:31 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 11:10 AM to 12:29 PM while the Aadal Yoga will be in effect from 07:15 AM to 08:50 AM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 01:47 PM to 03:05 PM according to Panchang.

