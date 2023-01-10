Aaj Ka Panchang, January 10: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 10, 2023: The Panchang of Tuesday will start with Sakat Chauth and Lambodra Sankashti Chaturthi on the Chaturthi Thithi of Krishna Paksha in the Magh month. Today is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Sankashti Chaturthi is mainly celebrated by the devotees of Lord Ganesha. Sankat Chauth is dedicated to Goddess Sankat and women keep a fast on this day for the well-being of their sons. Check Chaturthi timings for the day to ensure that you perform the puja within the shubh muhurat.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 10

According to Panchang, the time of sunrise is 07:14 AM, and the sunset will occur at 05:41 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 8:40 PM, while the moonset on January 11 is predicted to be at 9:37 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 10

The Tritiya Tithi, on January 10, will conclude at noon by 12:09 PM. The Chaturthi Tithi will remain for the rest of the day. The Aslesha nakshatra will prevail till 09:01 AM, it will be followed by Magha nakshatra. The Moon will be in Karka Rashi up to 9:01 AM, then will transfer to Simha Rashi and the Sun will continue its stay in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 10

The Brahma muhurta will be in effect between 05:26 AM and 06:20 AM, and the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:07 PM to 12:49 PM. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 05:38 PM to 06:06 PM. Other auspicious timings for the day are — Vijaya muhurat, which will prevail from 02:12 PM to 02:54 PM, and Sayahna Sandhya between 05:41 PM and 07:02 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 10

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 03:04 PM to 04:23 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 12:28 PM to 01:46 PM. The Varjyam muhurat will prevail between 10:26 AM to 12:13 AM, while the Yamaganda Yoga will come into effect at 09:51 AM and will conclude by 11:09 AM. The Bhadra muhurat will be effective from 07:14 AM to 12:09 PM.

