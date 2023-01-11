Aaj Ka Panchang, January 11: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 11, 2023: According to the Hindu calendar, January 11, Wednesday, will start with Chaturthi Thithi and after that, Panchami tithi will take place. The day falls in the lunar phase of the Krishna Paksha if the month of Magha. The day will witness the Aayushman Yoga and Saubhagya Yoga. According to Vedic astrology, both Yogas are indicative of prosperity and fortune. Check out the auspicious and inauspicious times and other details for the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 11

According to Drik Panchang, the time of sunrise is 07:14 AM, and the sunset will occur at 05:52 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 09:34 PM on January 11, while the moonset is predicted at 10:09 AM on Thursday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 11

Chaturthi tithi will remain in effect up to 02:31 PM on January 11 after which the Panchami tithi will come into effect. The Magha nakshatra will prevail up to 11:50 AM on January 11 after which Purva Phalguni nakshatra will start. The Moon will stay in Simha Rashi and the Sun will remain in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 11

The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 05:26 AM and 06:20 AM and the Godhuli muhurat will be in effect from 05:39 PM to 06:06 PM. The auspicious timing of Vijaya muhurat is from 02:13 PM to 02:55 PM. Meanwhile, the Nishita muhurat will be in effect from 12:01 AM to 12:55 AM on January 12.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 11

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 12:28 PM to 01:47 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 11:10 AM to 12:28 PM. The Varjyam muhurat will prevail between 08:42 PM to 10:28 PM. The Yamaganda Yoga will come into effect at 08:33 AM and prevail up to 09:51 AM.

Read all the Latest News here