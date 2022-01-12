Aaj Ka Panchang, January 12, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 12, 2022: As per the Panchang, January 12 will prevail during the Dashami tithi in the Pausha month, which is currently under the Shukla Paksha. The day will be Budhawara or Wednesday. The day will also mark Masik Karthigai. Profoundly observed in Tamil Nadu, during Masik Karthigai people light traditional earthen oil lamps and worship Lord Shiva and his son Murugan, who is also known as Kartikeya. The Bhadra and Vidaal Yoga will remain in effect today, and the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga will also prevail on January 12.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 12:

According to Panchang, the sunrise and sunset timing for January 12 will remain the same as it was on January 11. The sunrise will take place at 07:15 AM, and the sunset timing is said to be 05:43 PM. The moon will rise by 01:29 PM, but it will be set on January 13 by 3:16 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 12

The Dashami tithi will remain in effect till evening, upto 04:49 PM. It will be followed by the Ekadashi tithi. The nakshatra will be Bharani upto 02:00 PM, and for the remaining hours of the day, the Krittika nakshatra will be in place. The Moon will stay in Mesha Rashi till 08:46 PM and will later move to Vrishabha Rashi. However, there is no change in the position of the Sun as it will continue its stay in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 12

On January 12, though the Abhijit muhurat will not be in effect, the Ravi Yoga will prevail the whole day. The Brahma muhurat timings for Wednesday is from 05:26 AM to 06:21 AM, while the Godhuli muhurat will come into effect from 05:33 PM and it will prevail till 05:57 PM. The effect of Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will begin at 02:00 PM and it will conclude by 07:15 AM on January 13.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 12

According to the Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 12:29 PM to 01:48 PM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will be in effect between 08:33 AM and 09:52 AM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 11:10 AM to 12:29 PM, while the Vidaal Yoga will be in effect during 07:15 AM to 02:00 PM. The timing for Bhadra yoga, as per Panchang, is from 06:09 AM, Jan 13 to 07:15 AM, Jan 13.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.