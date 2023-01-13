Aaj Ka Panchang, January 13: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 13, 2023: Friday, January 13, will begin with the Shashthi tithi of the Magha month as per the Vikrama Samvata. The day also falls under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. According to the Drikpanchang, the day will observe three yogas, Aadaal, Vidaal and Raavi. In case you are planning to start a new work today, keep in mind the auspicious and inauspicious timings for Friday. Check out all the information related to the day here:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 13

According to Panchang, the sunrise timing is expected to be 07:14 AM. The sunset would be 05:43 PM. Now for the moonrise timing, it has been predicted to be at 11:22 PM. While the moonset is expected to be at 11:06 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 13

The Shashthi tithi will prevail upto 06.17 PM and then will be followed by Saptami. The Uttara Phalguni nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:36 PM after which Hasta nakshatra will take over. Today, the Moon will be in Kanya Rashi, while the Sun will continue its stay in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT/AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS FOR JANUARY 13

On January 13, the Ravi Yoga will start at 04:36 PM and will be in effect till January 14 at 07:14 AM. The Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:08 PM to 12:50 PM, while the Brahma muhurat timings for Friday are between 05:26 AM to 06:20 AM. The Vijaya Muhurta will prevail from 02:14 PM to 02:56 PM.

The Godhuli muhurat will come into effect from 05:41 PM and will prevail till 06:08 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect at 05:43 PM and it will last upto 07:05 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 13

According to the Panchang, the timing of the Rahu Kalam will be from 11:10 AM to 12:29 PM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 03:06 PM to 04:25 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 08:33 AM to 09:52 AM. Bhadra will be in effect between 06.17 PM to 06.54 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 9:20 AM to 10:02 AM and then from 12:52 PM to 01:32 PM.

Read all the Latest News here