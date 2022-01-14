Aaj Ka Panchang, January 14, 2022: Check Out Shubh Muhurat, and Other Details on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayana and Bihu

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 14, 2022: According to the Panchang, January 14 will be Friday or (Shukrawara) and the day will mark the Dwadashi Tithi in the Pausha month, which is in the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Parana, along with Makara Sankranti, Pongal, and Uttarayana will also prevail today. The Makar Sankranti Punya Kala is from 02:43 PM to 05:45 PM, while the Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala is between 02:43 PM and 04:28 PM. On the other hand, the most auspicious day in the four-day festival of Pongal also known as Thai Pongal is being observed today. The Uttarayan Sankranti moment, as per panchang, is at 02:43 PM.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 14

According to Panchang, the sunrise on January 14 is predicted to be at 07:15 AM, while sunset is expected at 05:45 PM. The moon will rise by 02:43 PM, and it will set on January 15 by 5:06 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 14

The Dwadashi tithi will be in effect on January 14, till 10:19 PM following which Trayodashi tithi will prevail. The Rohini nakshatra will be upto 08:18 PM, following which the Mrigashirsha nakshatra will take over. The Moon will sit in Vrishabha Rashi, while the Sun which is currently in Dhanu Rashi will change its position by 2:43 PM and will move to Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 14

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM, while the Brahma muhurat timing is between 05:27 AM and 06:21 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect at 05:35 PM and it will prevail till 05:59 PM. The Amrit Kalam will be effective from 04:40 PM to 06:29 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect at 05:45 PM and it will conclude by 07:06 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 14

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will be from 11:11 AM to 12:30 PM, and the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will prevail between 08:33 AM and 09:52 AM. The Vidaal Yoga will be effective from 08:18 PM and it will conclude by 07:15 AM on January 15. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 03:07 PM to 04:26 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.