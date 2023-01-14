Aaj Ka Panchang, January 14: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Festivals and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 14: The Panchang for Saturday or Shaniwaar will mark the Saptami Tithi and Ashtami Tithi. At present, the Magha month is ongoing under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. On January 14, people will celebrate various festivals such as Lohri, Vivekanand Jayanti, Bhogi Pandigai, and Masik Krishna Janamashtami.

It will also mark the occasion of Kalashtami, which is celebrated every month during the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Check here for auspicious and inauspicious timings and other details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 14

According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise timing is expected to be at 07:14 AM. The sunset will be at 05:45 PM. The moonrise will take place at 12:18 AM on January 15 while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 11:34 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 14

The Saptami tithi will be in effect till 07:22 PM and then will be followed by Ashtami tithi. The Hasta nakshatra or constellation will be effective till 06:14 PM after which the Chitra nakshatra will come into effect. The Moon will be in Kanya Rashi up to 06:48 AM till January 15 and will later transit in Tula Rashi. Today, the Sun will be in Dhanu Rashi till 08:57 PM and will transfer to Makra Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 14

According to Panchang, the Ravi Yoga will be effective from 07:14 AM to 06:14 PM. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail on Tuesday from 12:08 PM to 12:50 PM. The Brahma muhurat timings are from 05:26 AM to 06:20 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come into effect from 05:42 PM and prevail till 06:09 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:14 PM to 02:56 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 05:44 PM to 07:05 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 14

The inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will come into effect from 09:52 AM to 11:11 AM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 07:14 AM to 07:56 AM and 07:56 AM to 08:38 AM on Saturday. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 01:48 PM to 03:07 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 07:14 AM to 08:33 AM.

