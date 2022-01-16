Aaj Ka Panchang, January 16, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 16, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday, January 16 will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi in the Pausha month falling under the Shukla Paksha, which is currently in the lunar phase. No festival will be celebrated today. If you have any auspicious tasks lined up for today, note the auspicious as well as the inauspicious muhurats for the day and plan your functions accordingly. As per the Hindu custom, no important functions or inaugurations are held during the inauspicious muhurats. The Bhadra and Aadal yoga will be in effect today.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 16

According to Drikpanchang, the timing of sunrise is 7:14 am and the sunset will occur at 5:47 pm. The timing for moonrise is 4:16 pm on January 16, while the moonset is predicted to be at 6:50 am on January 17.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 16

The Chaturdashi tithi will remain in effect on January 16. The tithi will conclude on January 17 by 3:18 am. The Ardra nakshatra will prevail today and the nakshatra will change on January 17. The Moon will stay in Mithuna rashi and the Sun will remain in Makara rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 16

The Ravi Yoga on January 16 will begin at 7:14 am and it will conclude by 2:09 am, January 17. The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 5:27 am and 6:20 am. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:09 pm to 12:52 pm. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 5:36 pm to 6:00 pm, while the timing of Vijaya muhurat will be from 2:16 pm to 2:58 pm. Meanwhile, the Amrit Kalam will remain effective between 2:59 pm and 4:47 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 16

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will be from 4:28 pm to 5:47 pm, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 3:09 pm to 4:28 pm. The Yamaganda yoga will come into effect at 12:31 pm and it will remain effective till 1:50 pm. The timing for Aadal yoga is from 7:14 am to 2:09 am, January 17. The Bhadra muhurat will prevail between 3:18 am and 7:14 am on January 17.

