Home » News » horoscope » Aaj Ka Panchang, January 18, 2023: Shubh Muhurat And Auspicious Timings on Wednesday
1-MIN READ

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 18, 2023: Shubh Muhurat And Auspicious Timings on Wednesday

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 18, 2023: Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha or dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Magha will fall on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 18, 2023: The Godhuli muhurat will come into effect from 05:45 PM and prevail till 06:12 PM.

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 18, 2023: According to the panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will prevail till 6.53 AM on January 19. Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha or dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Magha will fall on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to the panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will prevail till 6.53 AM on January 19. If you are going to plan something special and auspicious or launching a new venture check out the timings, muhurat, tithi, and other details here.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 18

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:14 AM. The time for sunset is predicted to be 05:48 PM. The moon will rise at 04:34 AM on January 19 while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 2 PM.

The pratipada tithi will remain in effect till 6.53 AM on January 19. The Anuradha nakshatra will be effective till 05:23 PM after which the Jyeshtha nakshatra will come into effect. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi while the Sun will stay in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 18

According to Panchang, the Brahma muhurat will prevail from 05:26 AM to 06:20 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come into effect from 05:45 PM and prevail till 06:12 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:16 PM to 02:59 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 05:48 PM to 07:08 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 18

Panchang predicts the timing of the Rahu Kalam to come into effect at 12:31 PM and remain so till 01:50 PM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 08:33 AM to 09:52 AM while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 11:11 AM to 12:31 PM, according to Panchang.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Aaj ka Panchang
  2. Aaj Ka Panchang 2023
  3. Hindu Panchang
  4. Panchang
  5. Panchang 2023
  6. panchang today
first published:January 18, 2023, 05:00 IST
last updated:January 18, 2023, 05:00 IST
