Aaj Ka Panchang, January 2, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 2, 2022: In Tamil Nadu Hanumath Jayanthi is marked during the Margashirsha Amavasya, and today is the day. Devotees believe that God Hanumath was born during Margashirsha Amavasya, when Moolam Nakshatram was in effect. On January 2, the Darsha and Pausha Amavasya will also prevail.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 2

According to Panchang, the sun on January 2 will rise at 07:14 AM, while the sunset will happen around 05:36 PM. The panchang predicts that the moonrise will not possibly rise today.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 2

The tithi will be Amavasya on January 2. It will conclude by 12:02 AM on January 03. The Mula nakshatra will be in effect till 4:23 PM, later the Purva Ashadha nakshatra will be in place. Today, both the sun and the moon will stay in the Dhanu rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 2

Even today, the Ravi Yoga will not be prevailing, however, Abhijit, Brahma, Amrit Kalam will be in effect today. The Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:04 PM to 12:45 PM, the Brahma muhurat will prevail from 05:25 AM to 06:19 AM, while the Amrit Kalam will be in effect from 10:46 AM to 12:10 PM. The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga muhurat will commence at 07:14 AM and it will conclude by 04:23 PM. The timing for Sayahna Sandhya and Vijaya Muhurat will be between 05:36 PM and 06:58 PM & 02:08 PM and 02:50 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 2

According to Panchang, the timing for Rahu Kalam is from 04:18 PM to 05:36 PM, while the Ganda Moola will be in effect between 07:14 AM and 04:23 PM. The Bhadra muhurat and Vidaal Yoga will not prevail today, however the Aadal yoga will come in effect at 07:14 AM and it will conclude at 04:23 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail between 12:25 PM and 01:43 PM.

