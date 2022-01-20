Aaj Ka Panchang, January 20, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 20, 2022: According to Vikrama Samvata or the historic Hindu calendar, January 20 will mark the Dwitiya tithi of the Magha month. The day will be Guruwara or Thursday as it is in the lunar phase of the Krishna Paksha. The day will witness the ongoing inauspicious muhurat of Ganda Moola. Ganda Mool started on January 19 at 05:13 AM and will end on January 21 at 08:13 AM. As per Drikpanchang, people perform Gandmool Dosh pooja to reduce the harms of Nakshatra and please the ruling God of Nakshatra.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 20

According to Panchang, the timing of sunrise is 06:46 AM, and the sunset will occur at 06:15 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 11:31 PM on January 20, while the moonset is predicted by the Panchang at 10:37 AM on Friday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 20

The Dwitiya tithi will remain in effect upto 06:34 AM on January 20 after which the Tritiya tithi will come into effect. The Ashlesha nakshatra will prevail upto 06:54 AM on January 20 after which it will move to Magha nakshatra. The Moon will stay in Karka rashi and the Sun will remain in Makara rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 20

The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 04:19 AM and 05:03 AM, and the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:55 AM to 12:47 PM. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 06:42 PM to 07:06 PM. Another auspicious timing of Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 02:32 PM to 03:25 PM. Meanwhile, the Nishita muhurat will be in effect from 11:59 PM to 12:43 AM on January 21.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 20

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 02:00 PM to 03:38 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 09:03 AM to 10:42 AM. The Varjyam muhurat will prevail between 07:34 PM and 09:15 PM. The Yamaganda Yoga will come into effect 05:46 AM and prevail upto 07:25 AM.

