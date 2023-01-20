AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 20, 2023: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Trayodashi Tithi and Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, devotees will be observing two religious festivals on this day, Meru Trayodashi and Masik Shivaratri.

Every month, on Chaturdashi tithi, people all over the world celebrate Masik Shivaratri by staying awake all night and worshiping Lord Shiva by offering him milk, curd, honey, and ghee. Women keep fast in the honor of Shiva believing that if they fast during the festival, he would bless them and grant their every wish.

If you are planning to buy a new house or start a new business venture or conduct an auspicious occasion, you can make sure to avoid obstacles throughout the day. Read on to know the tithi along with the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to know how the day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 20

The sunrise is expected to take place at 07:14 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 5:50 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise is predicted to be 06:50 AM and the timing for the Moon to set is assumed at 04:00 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 20

The Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect up to 09:59 AM and later the Chaturdashi Tithi will take place till 06:17 AM on January 21. The Mula Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:40 PM, after that Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will take place, as per Drik Panchang. The Moon will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi whereas the Sun will be seen in Makara Rashi, respectively.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANURAY 20

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 05:27 AM to 06:21 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:11 PM to 12:53 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 05:47 PM to 06:14 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:18 PM to 03:01 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 05:50 PM to 07:10 PM, as per Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 20

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 11:13 AM to 12:32 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 08:34 AM to 09:53 AM. The Dur muhurat will prevail between 09:21 AM to 10:04 AM, and then from 12:53 PM to 01:36 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 03:11 PM to 04:31 PM.

