Aaj Ka Panchang, January 21, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Sankashti Chaturthi

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 21, 2022: The Krishna Paksha of Chaturthi tithi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe Sankashti Chaturthi on each Krishna Paksha Chaturthi tithi. However, Krishna Paksha Chaturthi tithiduring the month of Magh is also observed as Sakat Chauth. The festival is mainly observed in North Indian states. Sankat Chauth is dedicated to Goddess Sakat and women observe fast on this day for the well-being of their sons. Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi will also prevail today, therefore note the Chaturthi Timings for the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 21

According to Panchang, the timing of sunrise is 07:13 AM, and the sunset will occur at 05:51 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 8:59 PM, while the moonset on January 22is predicted to be at 9:33 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 21

The Tritiya Tithi, on January 21, will conclude in the morning by 08:51 AM. The Chaturthi Tithi will prevail for the rest of the day. The Magha nakshatra will prevail till 09:43 AM, it will be followed by Purva Phalguni nakshatra. The Moon will be in Simha rashi and the Sun will continue its stay in Makara rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 21

The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 05:26 AM and 06:20 AM, and the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:11 PM to 12:53 PM. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 05:40 PM to 06:04 PM. Other auspicious timings for the day are — Vijaya muhurat, which will prevail from 02:18 PM to 03:01 PM, and Sayahna Sandhya between 05:51 PM and 07:11 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 21

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 11:12 AM to 12:32 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 08:33 AM to 09:53 AM. The Varjyam muhurat will prevail between 06:01 PM to 07:41 PM, while the Yamaganda Yoga will come into effect at 03:11 PM and will conclude by 04:31 PM. The Bhadra muhurat will be effective from 07:13 AM to 08:51 AM.

