Aaj Ka Panchang, January 22, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 22, 2022: The Panchang for Saturday or Shaniwar will mark the Chaturthi Tithi in the Magha month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will be overshadowed by the auspicious Brahma muhurat according to Panchang. Brahma muhurat signifies the creator’s time. In the Hindu religion, Lord Brahma is known as the Creator. Brahma is also credited with the ultimate knowledge. Brahma muhurat is the time period perfect to perceive the ultimate knowledge.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 22

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:14 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 05:52 PM. The Moon will rise on Saturday at 09:57 PM, while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 10:06 AM, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 22

The Chaturthi tithi will be in effect till 09:14 AM after which the Panchami tithi will start prevailing. The Purva Phalguni nakshatra or constellation will be effective till 10:38 AM after which Uttara Phalguni nakshatra will come into effect. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Simha Rashi upto 04:48 PM after which it will move to Kanya Rashi, while the Sun will be in Makara Rashi on Saturday.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 22

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail on Saturday from 12:12 PM to 12:54 PM. The Brahma muhurat timings are from 05:27 AM to 06:20 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 05:41 PM and prevail till 06:05 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:19 PM to 03:02 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 05:52 PM and remain so till 07:12 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 22

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam to come into effect from 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 07:14 AM to 07:56 AM and 07:56 AM to 08:39 AM on Saturday. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 01:53 PM to 03:12 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 07:14 AM to 08:33 AM, according to Panchang.

