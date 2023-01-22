Aaj Ka Panchang, January 22: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SUNDAY, JANUARY 22, 2023: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Pratipada Tithi and Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing two religious festivals on this day, Magha Navratri and Ishti. The majority of Shardiya Navratri customs and rituals are also observed during Magha Gupta Navratri. Ghatasthapana Muhurta is most commonly observed during Shardiya Navratri, but it is also required during Magha Gupta Navratri.

Ghatasthapana is an important ritual during Navratri. It marks the start of the nine-day Durga Puja. Our scriptures have clearly defined rules and guidelines for performing Ghatasthapana during a specific time period at the start of Navratri. Ghatasthapana is an invocation of Goddess Shakti, and doing it at the wrong time, as our scriptures warn, may bring the Goddess Shakti’s wrath. Ghatasthapana is forbidden during Amavasya and at night.

If you want to buy a new house, start a new business, or host an auspicious event, you can avoid obstacles during the day. Read on to learn the tithi and timings, as well as the auspicious and inauspicious times of the day, to forecast how the day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 22

The sunrise is expected to take place at 07:14 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 05:52 PM. The timing for the moon to rise on Saturday will be 07:47 AM and the timing for the moon to set is assumed at 06:27 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 22

The Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect up to 10:27 AM and later the Dwitiya Tithi will take place. The Shravana Nakshatra will be in effect till 03:21 AM on January 23 after that Dhanishtha Nakshatra will take place, as reported by Drik Panchang. The Moon and the sun, both will be seen in the Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANURAY 22

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 05:27 AM and 06:20 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be valid from 12:11 PM to 12:54 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 05:49 PM and 06:16 PM. According to Drik Panchang, the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 05:53 PM to 03:02 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be observed from 05:52 PM to 07:12 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 22

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 04:32 PM to 05:52 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 03:12 PM to 04:32 PM. The Dur Muhurtam will prevail between 04:27 PM to 05:09 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 12:33 PM to 01:52 PM while the Baana muhurat will be in effect Roga from 05:30 PM to full night.

Read all the Latest News here