Aaj Ka Panchang, January 23: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 23, 2023: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Panchami Tithi and Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing a religious festival Chandra Darshana on this day. The first day of a moon sighting after a no-moon day is known as Chandra Darshan. The first sighting of the moon after the new moon has religious significance. On Chandra Darshan day, people observe a day-long fast and break it after seeing the new moon.

If you want to buy a new house, start a new business, or host a lucky event, you can make sure that obstacles are avoided during the day. Check out the tithi and timings, as well as the auspicious and unauspicious times of the day that can be used to forecast how your day will pan out.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 23

The sunrise is expected to take place at 07:13 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 5:53 PM. It is assumed that the moon will rise at 08:36 AM and the timing for the moon to set is likely to be at 07:40 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 23

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect up to 06:43 PM and later the Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:26 AM, after that Shatabhisha Nakshatra will occur, as reported by Drik Panchang. The mood and the sun both will be observed in the Makara Rashi up to 01:51 PM while the moon will only be seen up to 01:51 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANURAY 23

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 05:27 AM to 06:20 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:12 PM to 12:54 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 05:50 PM to 06:17 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:20 PM to 03:02 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 05:53 PM to 07:13 PM, as per Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 23

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 08:33 AM to 09:53 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 01:53 PM to 03:13 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will prevail between 12:54 PM to 01:37 PM, and then from 03:02 PM to 03:45 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 11:13 AM to 12:33 PM.

Read all the Latest News here