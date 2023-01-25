Aaj Ka Panchang, January 25, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, WEDNESDAY JANUARY 25, 2023: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi and Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the lunar month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing two religious festivals on this day - Ganesha Jayanti and Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Ganesha Jayanti commemorates Lord Ganesha’s birth anniversary. It is observed on Shukla Chaturthi during the Magha lunar month, which now overlaps with January and February in the Gregorian calendar. The festival is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra and the Konkan coast. On the other hand, Vinayaka Chaturthi is observed after Amavasya, or the new moon, in the Shukla Paksha. You can ensure to avoid any barrier during the day if you intend to purchase a new home, launch a new business, or host an auspicious event by knowing about the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 25

The sunrise is expected to take place at 07:13 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 5:54 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise is stated as 09:54 AM and the timing for the Moon to set is assumed at 09:55 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 25

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect up to 12:34 PM and later the Panchami Tithi will take place. The Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect till 08:05 PM, after that Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will take place up to 01:44 AM on January 26, as reported by Drik Panchang. The Moon will be placed in the Kumbha Rashi till 02:29 PM and then it is assumed to be in Meena Rashi whereas the Sun is said to be in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 25

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 05:26 AM to 06:19 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 05:52 PM to 06:18 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:20 PM to 03:03 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 05:54 PM to 07:14 PM, as per Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 25

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 12:33 PM to 01:54 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 11:13 AM to 12:33 PM. The Dur Muhurtam will prevail between 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 08:33 AM to 09:53 AM.

Read all the Latest News here