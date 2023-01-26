AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 26, 2023: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Panchami Tithi and Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindu devotees will be observing two religious festivals on this day, Vasant Panchami and Skanda Sashti.

Basant Panchami

Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, music, arts, science, and technology, is worshipped on Basant Panchami. People worship Goddess Saraswati to be enlightened and to be free of lethargy, sluggishness, and ignorance.

This ritual of starting education among children is called as Akshar-Abhyasam or Vidya-Arambham/Praasana, and it is one of the most well-known Vasant Panchami rites. Pujas are held in schools and colleges in the morning to seek the Goddess’ grace.

Skanda Sashti

Skanda is a well-known Hindu deity, particularly among Tamil Hindus. Lord Skanda is the son of Shiva and Parvati and is honoured on Sashti Tithi. Skanda is also referred to as Murugan, Kartikeyan, and Subramanya. The devotees observe fast during Shukla Paksha Sashti. The day when Sashti Tithi is joined with Panchami Tithi is favoured for Skanda Sashti Vratam. As a result, Skanda Sashti Vratam may be observed on Panchami Tithi.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 26

The sunrise is expected to take place at 07:12 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 05:55 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 10:27 AM and the timing for the Moon to set is assumed at 10:57 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 26

The Panchami Tithi will be in effect up to 10:28 AM and later the Shashthi Tithi will take place. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect till 06:57 PM after that Revati Nakshatra will take place, as reported by Drik Panchang. The Moon is expected to appear in Meena Rashi whereas the sun is likely to be seen in the Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANURAY 26

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 05:26 AM and 06:19 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be valid from 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 05:52 PM and 06:19 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:21 PM to 03:04 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be observed from 05:55 PM to 07:15 PM, as stated by Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 26

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 01:54 PM to 03:14 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM. The Dur muhurat will prevail between 10:47 AM to 11:29 AM to 03:04 PM to 03:47 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 07:12 AM to 08:33 AM.

