AAJ KA PANCHANG, JANUARY 27, 2023: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Shashthi and the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, devotees will be observing a religious festival Brahma Savarni Manvadi on this day. You can avoid facing any difficulty during the day if you wish to buy a new property, establish a new business, or throw a lucky event. The tithi and timings of the day, as well as the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day, can be utilized to understand how the day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 27

The sunrise is expected to take place at 07:12 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 5:56 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 10:58 AM and the timing for the Moon to set is likely to be at 11:57 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 27

The Shashthi Tithi will be in effect up to 09:10 AM and later the Saptami Tithi will take place. The Revati Nakshatra will be in effect till 06:37 PM, after that Ashwini Nakshatra will take place up to 06: 45 on January 28, as reported by Drik Panchang. The Moon will be placed in the Meen Rashi up to 06:37 PM then it will take place in Mesha Rashi whereas the Sun will be seen in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANURAY 27

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 05:26 AM to 06:19 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 05:53 PM to 06:20 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:21 PM to 03:04 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 05:56 PM to 07:15 PM, as per Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 27

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 11:13 AM to 12:34 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 08:32 AM to 09:53 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will prevail between 09:21 AM to 10:04 AM, and then from 12:55 PM to 01:38 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 03:15 PM to 04:35 PM.

