Aaj Ka Panchang, January 4, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 4, 2022: The Hindu vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Dwitiya tithi in the Pausha month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha lunar phase. The day will be Mangalwar or Tuesday and it will also mark the occasion of Chandra Darshan. The first day when the moon is sighted after a no moon day is known as Chandra Darshan. The new moon day is known as Amavasya and the first sighting of the moon after the new moon holds religious significance in Hinduism. Hindu Devotees observe a fast on this day and break it after sighting the new moon on Chandra Darshan day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 4

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:15 AM, while the Sun is likely to set at 05:38 PM. According to Panchang, the timing for moonrise is 08:47 AM, while the timing for moonset is 07:25 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 4

The Dwitiya tithi will remain effective upto 05:19 PM after which Tritiya tithi will prevail. The Uttara Ashadha nakshatra will remain in effect upto 10:57 AM after which Shravana will prevail. The Moon will be in Makara Rashi, while Sun will continue to be in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 4

According to Panchang, the auspicious Abhijit muhurat will be effective from 12:05 PM to 12:47 PM. The Brahma muhurat will be prevailing from 05:26 AM to 06:20 AM, while the Godhuli Muhurat will come in effect from 05:27 PM and prevail till 05:51 PM. Vijaya Muhurta will be effective from 02:10 PM to 02:51 PM today, according to Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 4

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will come into effect from 03:02 PM to 04:20 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 09:50 AM to 11:08 AM while the Vidaal Yoga will be in effect from 07:15 AM to 12:23 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 12:26 PM to 01:44 PM, according to Panchang.

