Aaj Ka Panchang, January 5, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 5, 2022: The Hindu vedic calendar also known as Vikrama Samvata will mark the Tritiya tithi in the Pausha month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will be Budhwar or Wednesday and it will also mark the beginning of Panchak. According to Vedic astrology, Panchak takes place during the meeting of five constellations.

The five constellations that cause the makeup of Panchak are Dhanishta, Satbhisha, Purva Bhadrapada, Uttara Bhadrapada and Revati. During Panchak, the moon spends two and a half days in each Rashi or zodiac. Hence the moon lasts for five days in two Rashis.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 5

According to panchang, today the sunrise is expected to take place at 7:15 am while the sunset is expected to take place at 5:38 pm. The panchang predicts the timing for moonrise to be at 9:37 am, while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 8:34 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 5

The Tritiya tithi will remain effective upto 2:34 pm after which the Chaturthi tithi will prevail. The Shravana nakshatra will remain in effect upto 8:46 am on January 5 after which Dhanishtha nakshatra will prevail upto 7:11 AM on January 6. The Moon will be in Makara Rashi upto 7:54 pm after which it will move Kumbha. The Sun will continue its stay in Dhanu Rashi, Sagittarius zodiac sign.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 5

According to Panchang, Abhijit muhurat will not be coming into effect on Wednesday. However, the auspicious muhurat of Ravi Yoga will come into effect from 08:46 AM to 07:11 AM on January 6. The Brahma muhurat will be prevailing from 05:26 AM to 06:20 AM, while the Godhuli Muhurat, will come in effect from 05:28 PM and prevail till 05:52 PM. Vijaya Muhurta will be effective from 02:10 PM to 02:52 PM today, according to Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 5

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam to come into effect from 12:27 pm to 1:44 pm. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 8:33 am to 9:51 am while the Varjyam Yoga will be in effect from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will prevail from 11:09 am to 12:27 pm, according to the panchang.

