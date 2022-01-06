Aaj Ka Panchang, January 6, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 6, 2022: As per the Hindu vedic calendar, January 6 will mark the Chaturthi tithi in the Pausha month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The Vinayaka Chaturthi will also be observed today, along with Panchaka. Today, the Bhadra, Ravi Yoga, Aadal, and Vidaal Yoga will also be in effect.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 6

According to panchang, today the sunrise is expected to take place at 7:14 am, while the sun will set by 5:39 pm. The panchang predicts the timing for moonrise to be at 10:18 am, while the timing for the moonset is said to be at 9:38 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 6

The Chaturthi tithi will remain in effect upto 12:29 pm, after which the Panchami tithi will prevail. The nakshatra will be Shatabhisha today. It will conclude by 6:21 am on January 7. The moon will be in Kumbha Rashi, while the sun will continue its stay in Dhanu Rashi (Sagittarius).

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 6

According to panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will be into effect on from 12:06 pm to 12:47 pm. The Brahma muhurat will be prevailing from 5:26 am to 6:20 am, while the Godhuli Muhurat, will come in effect at 5:28 pm and will conclude by 5:52 pm. Vijaya Muhurta will be effective from 2:11 pm to 2:52 pm, and the Sayahna Sandhya will be in effect between 5:39 pm and 7 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 6

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam from 1:45 pm to 3:03 pm. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 7:14 am to 8:32 am, while the Varjyam Yoga will be in effect from 2:08 pm to 3:41 pm. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 9:50 am to 11:09 am, according to the panchang.

